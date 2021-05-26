Guard robbed in Albouystown attack

A security guard was robbed by two men at the junction of Cooper Street and Punt Trench Dam, in Albouystown, Georgetown on Monday.

The Guyana Police Force has reported that the 26-year-old woman was confronted while walking east along Punt Trench Dam en route to her home around midnight.

The police further reported that the men, one of whom was armed with a gun, relieved her of a cellphone, valued at $40,000, a black haversack valued at $25,000, $10,000 cash, and personal documents.

The victim, who passed the two suspects sitting on the corner of King Edward Street, was approached in the vicinity of Cooper Street by the two men, who confronted her from behind.

The police added that the armed perpetrator pointed the gun at the victim while his accomplice relieved her of the above mentioned items.

They subsequently made their escape north along Cooper Street.