D’Urban St drivers among four held over guns, ammo

Four persons are currently in police custody following two separate incidents yesterday morning where they were found in possession of guns and ammunition.

According to a police report, about 3:40 am yesterday ranks, acting on information received went to Main Street, Georgetown, in the vicinity of Tower Suites Hotel where police identified themselves and carried out a search of a D’Urban Street, Lodge driver. During the search, one 9mm pistol with serial number FLD 741 and matching ammunition was found in the suspect’s crotch. He was arrested and taken to Brickdam Police Station while the firearm and ammunition were marked, sealed, and lodged in his presence in the station’s arms store.