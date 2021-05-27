There are still yet a number of rights to be implemented

Dear Editor,

Please allow me to write in support of the ideas of Sherwood Lowe in his recent, thoughtful letter. In addition to the Constitution, Guyana is a State Party to the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. That Covenant enumerates, in detail, a number of rights that Governments in Guyana should now strive to implement and the UN has sought to advise on how the rights may be implemented. Allow me to suggest that those interested in this area would do well to study the practical recommendations of the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights on how to implement the rights in the Covenants.

As Guyana charts a new path with its new resources, the Government would be well advised to invite representatives of the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights to visit Guyana for consultations with a broad section of society. Sherwood Lowe points to a new path to governance that could derive substance from the Covenant. We saw the practical benefits that could be derived from implementation of the Covenant when we performed the functions of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Thank you, Mr. Lowe.

Sincerely,

Bertrand Ramcharan