Mustapha, Canadian envoy ‘talk up’ bilateral cooperation in Agriculture

With Guyana’s new-found oil wealth singling the country out as a potential haven for both foreign and local investment, investors from various countries are homing in on what they see as opportunities to realise lucrative returns from possible business opportunities here. Apart from potential investors who have been showing up to see for themselves what investment opportunities might attend the anticipated rapid expansion of the country’s economy, diplomatic missions based in Georgetown have also been busy serving as investment ‘scouts’ for their respective home countries.

Canada, which has had diplomatic ties with Guyana since 1966 is one such country and earlier this week the state-run Department of Public Information (DPI) reported on a démarche made on Guyana’s Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, by Canada’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Mark Berman, to discuss what a media report described as “the many lucrative opportunities in this [agriculture] sector” for international investors.