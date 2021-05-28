Bartica flood recedes, CDC hands out hampers

Floodwater in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni/Mazaruni) has receded and affected residents yesterday received relief hampers from the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

Speaking to Stabroek News last evening, Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall said that the water receded on Wednesday night in all the affected areas.

He said with the spring tide which was experienced on Wednesday night there was no report of damage to property or widespread flooding. “While we know that there was some overtopping in a few areas there was no widespread flooding,” he said.