Floodwater cuts off Rupununi villages from Lethem

Villages in the North and South Rupununi have been cut off from access to Lethem as floodwater from over- flowing creeks and rivers have either covered parts of the roads or washed away sections, making it impassable for small vehicles.

The floods were triggered by heavy rains that have been pounding the villages continuously for the last two days resulting in excessively high water levels.

The village of Massara in the North Rupununi with approximately 200 households is said to be the most affected in the district according to Regional Chairman Bryan Allicock.