No bail for accused in gunpoint hold-up at Alexander Village

A man was on Tuesday remanded to prison after being charged with an armed robbery, in which it is alleged that he stole $350,000 from a woman while holding her at gunpoint at her work place.

Jamal Hazel, of Guyhoc Park Squatting Area, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in a Georgetown court, where the charge was read to him.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, which stated that on May 20, 2021, while at First Street Alexander Village, George-town, in the company of another and armed with a gun, he robbed Nirmala Ahmed $350,000, which was the property of Abdool Ahmed.

The court heard that the victim and other staff members were held at gunpoint by the accused after which she was relieved of the cash. He also allegedly discharged several rounds in the air before escaping on a motorcycle.

He was remanded to prison until June 2, 2021.