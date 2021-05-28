Survivors of horrific Kairuni accident still critical

The two persons who were injured on Sunday night after a driver lost control of his car and plowed into them and others while they were sitting on the curbside of the road at Kairuni, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, are still in critical condition while post mortem examinations (PME) will be conducted today on the three persons who were killed.

The Commander, responsible for Regional Division 4(B), Mahendra Siwnarine, told Stabroek News yesterday that the two survivors, Rodwell Jerome, 50, and Alena Persaud, 8, are still in a critical condition at the hospital. “They are still considered critical at the moment, they are not in the clear yet,” the commander informed when he was contacted. He also stated that post mortem examinations will be conducted today on Antonia Henry, 87; her 40-year-old daughter, Melina Emmanuel; and her granddaughter, Akese Jerome, aged 8.