Vendor’s car set on fire by arsonist 

A clothes vendor’s car was lit on fire on Tuesday and surveillance footage later showed a man pouring what appeared to be a liquid on the vehicle before starting the fire.

The police, in a report, stated that the incident occurred at 2am at Hadfield Street, Lodge.

Police investigations revealed that the victim parked her car, a Black Mitsubishi Outlander with licence plate PWW 5835 on Monday around 11pm on her bridge. However, on Tuesday she was awakened by her dogs barking followed by a loud explosion.

The report said upon checking the vendor discovered that her bonnet was on fire but she managed to extinguish it with the help of neighbours.

A subsequent review of CCTV footage showed a man clad in dark-coloured clothing throwing a liquid on the vehicle, before escaping east on Hadfield Street.

Investigations are ongoing.