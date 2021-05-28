Noitegdacht biker held after colliding with Sans Souci woman

A 59-year-old Sans Souci woman has suffered serious injuries after being hit down by a motorcycle on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, enquiries revealed that about 6.50 pm motorcyclist, Roshan Chandradeo, 26, of Noitegdacht, Wakenaam Island, was proceeding west out of Sans Souci Koker Street on motorcycle registered as number CH 1702 when he turned onto the public road and collided with the pedestrian, who was walking along the eastern side of the road.

As a result both the motorcyclist and the pedestrian fell onto the road. The woman suffered injuries to her left foot and forehead.

She was picked up in a conscious state and rushed to the Wakenaam Cottage Hospital, where she was seen and examined by the doctor who referred her to the Suddie Public Hospital for treatment. Her condition is regarded as stable.

The motorcyclist was taken into police custody at the Sans Souci Police Station and the motorcycle lodged at the station.