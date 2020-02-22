Wakenaam woman who was burnt by husband succumbs

A month after being doused with a flammable substance and set alight by her husband, Wakenaam resident Sattie Looknauth has succumbed to her injuries.

According to her brother, Kenny Looknauth, his sister passed away on Monday at around 6.50 am at the Georgetown Public Hospital Burn Care Unit, where she was a patient.

Sattie, 43, a mother of four and a farmer of Friendship, Wakenaam, Essequibo River, had been hospitalised since the attack, which occurred on the afternoon of January 18th. Her reputed husband, Rabindranauth Harrinarine, known as ‘Fineman,’ 66, took his own life minutes after he lit Looknauth on fire following a domestic dispute.