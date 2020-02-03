Wakenaam woman set afire by husband suffered years of abuse

Sattie Looknauth, the Wakenaam woman who was set on fire by her common law husband last month, was reportedly abused by the man over the past nine years and despite numerous attempts to end the relationship, she was never successful.

Looknauth, 43, a mother of four and a farmer of Friendship, Wakenaam, Essequibo River, has been hospitalised since the incident which occurred on the afternoon of January 18th. Her reputed husband Rabindranauth Harinarine known as ‘Fineman’, 66, took his own life minutes after he lit Looknauth on fire following a domestic dispute.

Police Commander of Region Three, Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean told this publication that Looknauth remains in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s (GPH) Burns Care Unit.