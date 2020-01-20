Wakenaam man hangs self after setting wife on fire

A Wakenaam pensioner took his own life minutes after he lit his common law wife on fire following a domestic dispute on Saturday afternoon.

The dead man has been identified as Rabindranauth Harinarine known as ‘Fineman’, 66, of Friendship Wakenaam, Essequibo River while his wife Sattie Looknauth, 43, is currently hospitalised at the Burn Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital. Regional Commander of Region Three, Simon Mc Bean last night told Stabroek News that the couple were in the upper flat of their home when an argument erupted. At around 5.05 pm, Harrinarine left and went downstairs and returned with a bottle filled with a substance suspected to be kerosene oil.