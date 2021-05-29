Linden fireman charged with causing deaths in Kairuni accident

Kevin Bizzeth, the fireman who was driving a car that plowed into a group of persons at Kairuni, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, leaving three dead and two in critical condition, was on Friday charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Bizzeth, of Rainbow City, Mackenzie, was taken to the Diamond/ Grove Magistrates’ Court, after the police sought advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Division 4(B) Commander Mahendra Siwnarine told this newspaper yesterday.

Bizzeth was charged with causing the death of Antonia Henry, 87, Melina Emmanuel, 40, and Akese Jerome, 8, on May 23, at Kairuni.