Guyana News

Granny, 87, daughter and granddaughter killed by speeding car at Kairuni

Antonia Henry (left) and Rodwell Jerome during happier times.
Antonia Henry (left) and Rodwell Jerome during happier times.
By

Three persons: Antonia Henry, 87, her daughter Melina Emmanuel, 40, and her granddaughter, Akese Jerome, 8, were killed on Sunday night after a speeding driver lost control of his car and plowed into them and others sitting on the curbside of a road at Kairuni, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

While the three family members were killed, two other persons, Rodwell Jerome, 50, and Alena Persaud, 8, were left hospitalised. The driver of the car, Kevin Bizzeth, 39, a fireman of Rainbow City, Mackenzie, is in police custody.

At the time of the accident, 9.50 pm, the victims were waiting for their relatives.