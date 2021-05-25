Granny, 87, daughter and granddaughter killed by speeding car at Kairuni

Three persons: Antonia Henry, 87, her daughter Melina Emmanuel, 40, and her granddaughter, Akese Jerome, 8, were killed on Sunday night after a speeding driver lost control of his car and plowed into them and others sitting on the curbside of a road at Kairuni, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

While the three family members were killed, two other persons, Rodwell Jerome, 50, and Alena Persaud, 8, were left hospitalised. The driver of the car, Kevin Bizzeth, 39, a fireman of Rainbow City, Mackenzie, is in police custody.

At the time of the accident, 9.50 pm, the victims were waiting for their relatives.