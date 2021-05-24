Three die after speeding car plows into gathering at Kairuni

Three persons died last night after a speeding car plowed into a group of persons who had gathered at the side of the road at Kairuni on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

The police today said that motor car PHH 6628 driven by fireman Kevin Bizzeth, 39, of Rainbow City, Mackenzie was proceeding south along the eastern side of the said road at a fast rate of speed, when he lost control and collided with the left side curb of the road at around 9.50 pm.

The car then ran into the group of persons who were sitting on the side of the road on the said curb.

Akese Jerome, 8, was picked up in an unconscious state and placed in a passing vehicle and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where she was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Antonio Henry, 87, and Melina Emmanuels, 40, were also picked up in an unconscious state and placed into a passing vehicle and taken to the Mackenzie Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced them dead on arrival.

Alena Persaud, 8, and Rodwell Jerome, 50, were also picked up in an unconscious state and placed in a passing vehicle. They were taken to the Mackenzie Hospital as well where they were both seen and examined by a doctor on duty.

Alena was then transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was placed in the ICU while Rodwell Jerome is presently under observation at the Mackenzie Hospital.

A breathalyzer test was carried out on the driver however, no alcohol was found in his blood stream.