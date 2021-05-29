Brathwaite sizing up fifty as Gloucs face tall order

LONDON, CMC – West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite was laying the groundwork for his second half-century of the County Championship as Gloucestershire made a steady reply to Surrey’s imposing 473 on the second day of their contest at the Oval.

When gloomy weather forced an early finish yesterday, the visitors were 45 for one, with Brathwaite unbeaten on 27 and let-hander Miles Hammond not out on four.

Brathwaite, in the final stages of his short stint with the south west England club, put on 39 for the first wicket with captain Chris Dent who made 14 before pulling a long hop from off-spinner Amar Virdi to short mid-wicket.

The right-handed Brathwaite enjoyed a slice of luck on 24 when he drove a simple return catch back to Dan Moriarty only for the left-arm spinner to spill the offering.

Brathwaite has so far played positively, punching three fours in 60 balls and 1-¼ hours at the crease.

Earlier, South African Hashim Amla top-scored with 173 as Surrey built on their overnight 285 for five, with Rikki Clarke blasting a cameo 65 and Jamie Overton failing to add to his 50 at the start.

Amla, who made 215 against Hampshire last month, punched 16 fours off 347 deliveries in an innings which flirted with 8-½ hours.

At New Road, West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph went wicket-less from six overs but Worcestershire still managed to make inroads, leaving Derbyshire on 91 for three at the close of the second day.

The visitors were 58 for three at one stage but Wayne Madsen, 31 not out, and Ben McDermott, 18 not out, put on 33 for the fourth wicket to keep Worcestershire without further success.

Worcestershire had earlier converted their overnight 336 for seven into 421 all out in their first innings, with Ed Barnard, unbeaten on 48 at the start, hitting 90 from 120 balls with 12 fours.

He put on 28 for the eighth wicket with Joseph who made 12.

Both Brathwaite and Joseph are expected to return to the Caribbean shortly for the two-Test series against South Africa which bowls off in St Lucia on June 10.

Seamer Kemar Roach, who grabbed 22 wickets in four outings for Surrey, ended his stint with the London club last week.