The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)’s U19 limited overs competition gets underway today and the GCB has earmarked some four matches to take place at the Providence National Stadium.

Those matches will be played over the next two weekends and will be live streamed with commentary.

The competition, which was launched yesterday at the GCB’s boardroom, is being sponsored by General Marine, Tropical Spring, Trophy Stall, 4R and E-Networks.