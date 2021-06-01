DJ Raw Gold freed of wounding charge after agreeing to pay $300,000 in compensation

Clyde Watson, 36, the radio DJ who was charged in April with stabbing the selector for his show, was yesterday freed of a malicious wounding charge after agreeing to pay compensation.

Watson, 36, also known as DJ Raw Gold, a part-time DJ at HJ 94.1 Boom FM and also a customs broker at the time of the wounding, was yesterday freed of the malicious wounding charge by Magistrate Annette Singh.

He was arraigned on two charges stemming from the episode. It was alleged that on April 10, at Lance Gibbs Street, he maliciously wounded Marlon Williams, also known as DJ Yannick. It is also alleged that on the same date and at the same location he unlawfully assaulted Melissa Duke.