Engineer denies council negligent in draining city

While saying that flooding could not have been avoided in Georgetown due to the amount of rainfall that has occurred, City Engineer Colvern Venture has maintained that the City Council did not neglect its responsibilities in minimizing the impact.

Speaking at a press conference held at City Hall yesterday, Venture noted that the rainfall ranged from 40mm to 80mm and added that this was compounded by the aged design of the city as well as the change in its dynamics.

His comments came on the heels of criticism by President Irfaan Ali, who visited several drainage pumps in and outside of Georgetown on Sunday night and said he found pumps off, koker doors closed, and workers asleep during the late-night inspections.