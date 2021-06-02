I should not have to pay GRA’s late filing fee

Dear Editor,

I was given my 7B slip for the period January – December 2020 from the relevant authority on May 13, 2021; almost two weeks after the deadline for filing returns.

I could not have completed and submitted my Income Tax Return without attaching the required 7B slip and now I am saddled with a fine although not at fault. I do not possess the authority to demand that my slip be given to me in a timely manner instead, I had to wait for instructions on when to collect it.

After online filing of my Income Tax Return in May using GRA’s eservices I now have to pay a fee of $35,179 for late filing which is apparently for any filing done after April 30. In addition, an 18% annual interest of $638 and a late payment penalty of $842 has been added.

My problem with this fee lies in the fact that as an employee I was given my 7B slip after the deadline of April 30,2021, and therefore, should not be held responsible for late filing instead, my employer should pay this fine. Also, are there any consequences for employers who provide 7B slips after GRA’s deadline although they know that returns cannot be filed without this mandatory document?

Another issue has to do with the calculation of taxes. The Income Tax Calculator (https://www.gra.gov.gy/quick-links/calculators/income-tax-calculator/) and filing online (https://eservices.gra.gov.gy/Returns), give different amounts (by thousands) for ‘tax payable’ using the same date and figures. Why is this so?

Also, when not late it is the norm for many employers to distribute slips just a few days before the deadline which provokes a mad rush to join the long lines at box locations. Suppose one becomes sick or has some sort of emergency within those days and cannot file on time? Given the importance of the 7B slips shouldn’t employers distribute them at least one month before the deadline?

Editor, given the circumstances which caused me to file my return late I feel it is wholly unjust that I have to pay a late filing fee and I hope that the GRA addresses my concerns. I did make email contact via my account but have not received a response.

Yours faithfully,

Narissa Deokarran