City Chamber urges gov’t to push ahead with electoral reform

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) yesterday issued a statement expressing its satisfaction that there have been developments to hold “recalcitrant” officers of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) accountable “for their partial and perverse actions during General and Regional Elections (GRE) 2020.”

The GCCI said that as an accredited observer to the 2020 elections, it witnessed several acts of obfuscation and open defiance to the instructions of the Commission and the Courts, by agents who are duty-bound to uphold the law. “Their open defiance and abdication of their statutory responsibility placed Guyana in a precarious situation where attempts at subverting the will of the people could have placed our country in the league of pariah states”, it said.