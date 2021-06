GWI says 157 workers to be sent off -`due process followed’

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) says 157 employees are listed to be sent off, almost half of whom have already received their termination letters, as part of its restructuring plans and rationalization of staffing.

In a press statement yesterday, GWI disclosed that 76 of the 157 employees received their termination letters on Monday. They are expected to go off on June 30.

The remaining 81 staffers are expected to be sent off within the next three months, the company said.