Thousands suffering from floods

Thousands across Guyana have been severely affected as a result of flooding, according to Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig.

Over the past several days, high tides and torrential rains coupled with overtopping rivers and creeks have left multiple communities across the country inundated with water levels, in some cases, covering the rooftops of several houses. Many families have been forced to evacuate and are presently being housed in temporary shelters or in the homes of families and friends in areas where shelters are not available.

With more rainfall expected in the coming weeks, current water levels are expected to remain the same or rise even higher. Craig stated at a press conference yesterday that the CDC has distributed over 6,000 cleaning and food hampers countrywide. Some 1,500 persons have been severely affected in Region Two, 600 in Region Three, 2,800 in Region Six and over 1,000 in both Regions Nine and Ten. Extensive assessments are yet to be conducted in regions Seven and Eight but this should start today.