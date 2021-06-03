Werk-en-Rust man charged with theft from parked car

A man was yesterday remanded after a City Court heard that police at the Security Command Centre observed him in the act of removing items from a car parked on Albert Street, Georgetown.

Seon Douglas, 40, of Lot 46 Palm Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown was taken before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with stealing cash from a parked motorcar.

It is alleged that on May 29, at Albert Street, Georgetown, he stole $75,000 cash, property of Lauren Dundas.