Amanda Hart’s Ah gun pickle yuh

One of the hugely encouraging developments in the local small-business sector has been the emergence of modest, women-led agro-processing enterprises that realise an impressive array of new products, which gradually, are beginning to alter the faces of our supermarket shelves. Lest it appear that we are getting ahead of ourselves it should be made clear that the historic proclivity of the Guyanese consumer for imported condiments and other agro-produce continues to be manifested in the imports of the new generation of supermarkets and other food distribution outlets. However much we resist the reality, the stubborn persistence of the foreign taste has defied what, over the years, has been the weak official efforts to break that pattern as manifested primarily in its largely unsuccessful ‘buy local’ pursuits that have been supported by little if any material support.