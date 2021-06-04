Karaudarnau Toshao cites slow official response to flooding woes: Suggests measures to better prepare the future

Unrelenting rainfall and prior fragile defences against that eventuality have devastated the village of Karaudarnau and additional huge swathes of the south Rupununi, and village Toshao Apollo Isaacs has told the Stabroek Business that the community has been left needing an urgent response that will bring a measure of relief to residents of both Karaudarnau and other communities and, as well, fortify the affected communities for likely more rains ahead. This, he asserts in his correspondence, has not been forthcoming.