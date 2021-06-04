Pomeroon Investments seeks to raise profile of local coconut industry

It is more than a little comforting to know that the current elevated external international investor interest in Guyana does not begin and end with business initiatives that are, directly or indirectly, hinged to the country’s oil and gas sector. That, very much, still appears to have been the case since ExxonMobil, the lead company in Guyana’s ongoing oil hunt, announced that the move from discovery to recovery would be relatively short. Since then, several well-appointed foreign companies have arrived here seeking to secure their respective pieces of what is perceived to be one the world’s most enticing oil and gas ‘pies’.

Perusal of the portfolio on the Guyana Pomeroon Investments Inc. could well lead one to believe that the company intends to break that mould. No less significant, arguably, is what would appear to be its intention to challenge what had threatened to become an axiom, that is, that the country’s agricultural sector, which had, over time, become the anchor of its economy, might be swept away on a tsunami of ‘oil fever’.