Flooded Pomeroon farmers face total loss of crops

Farmlands and homes in the Pomeroon River (Region Two) remain inundated after persistent rainfall and farmers are now worried they will not be able to profit from the current crop.

Floodwaters have been affecting the area for the past two weeks and the accumulated water shows no signs of abating as the rains continue. Reports from the region have confirmed that the entire Pomeroon is waterlogged and sections along the river have varying depths of water.

Communities like Siriki, Karawab, and others in the Upper Pomeroon, and Akawini Creek in the Lower Pomeroon are amongst the hardest hit by the flooding.