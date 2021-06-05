Jawalla resident spearheads relief drive as flooding cuts off Region Seven communities

Flooding caused by heavy rain has made travel to some of the most remote and hard-hit communities in Region Seven impossible, leaving the majority of those affected to fend for themselves.

Luckily, in Jawalla, 28-year-old Azoney Mariza Clement has made it her duty to provide assistance to the persons in her community who were forced to evacuate their homes as a result of severe flooding.

Days of torrential downpours have caused rivers and creeks to overflow in the hinterland regions and have left homes, farms, shops, and mining pits, located close to a river or creek, inundated. Initial assessments done by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) revealed that over 6,000 persons have been affected countrywide. This number, however, does not include regions Seven and Eight where assessments are yet to be conducted. Hence the number of persons affected in these regions is yet to be known.