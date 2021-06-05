Over half of Region Six’s adult population inoculated with first dose of COVID vaccine

Just around half of Region Six’s adult population has received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, according to Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony, who says Region Eight and Region Ten continue to lag behind in their vaccination uptake numbers.

This disclosure was made on Thursday during COVID-19 update, where he stated that there are stark differences across the regions as it relates to vaccination numbers. “We have differences across the regions and in Region One, for example, they have been able to accomplish close to 46.6% of their population,” he said.