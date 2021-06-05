Trio to stand trial over murders of Better Hope moneychanger and daughter

Three of the men who allegedly murdered moneychanger Aaron Latchman and his daughter Arianna were on Friday committed to stand trial for the crime.

As a result, Troy Abrams, a vendor of Agricola, Lloyd Sadloo, 37, of Mocha, and Paul Chan, 37, a conductor of Sophia, will have to face trial before a judge and a jury in the High Court.

The men were committed to stand trial at the conclusion of a preliminary inquiry into the charge, which was conducted by Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.