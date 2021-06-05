Georgetown Domino Association announces sudden passing Faye Joseph

Former president of the Guyana National Dominoes Federation (GNDF) Faye Joseph died suddenly yesterday.

Joseph, wife of the late Orin Joseph, was also a past president of the Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA).

Yesterday the GDA issued a statement on the passing of Joseph.

“The Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) is saddened to announce that its former president, former president of the Guyana National Dominoes Federation (GNDF) and former executive member of the World Council of Dominoes Federation (WCDF), Mrs. Faye Joseph, died suddenly yesterday Friday 4th, 2021.”

Current president of the GDF Lindon `Poison’ Boston, said the late Joseph was not only his friend but his mentor as well.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my colleague, mentor, family and dear friend. She had served as president of both GDA and GNDF and also elected to the WCDF to further strengthen ties locally and internationally in the domino fraternity,” said Boston of Big Boss Trucking Service.

“Faye has left an indelible mark which is where we are today and we will keep her legacy of great service, personal relationships and outstanding stewardship alive and well. We, the executives will honour her with a great home going ceremony fit for a queen,” the GDA stated.

When news of her sudden demise reached the fraternity, there was an outpouring of sadness and grief as fellow domino captains, players, supporters and family members pledged support to keep her legacy alive.

Joseph is survived by her five sons and two daughters.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.