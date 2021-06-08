New Amsterdam man found dead in burnt home

Martin Lindey, 67, of Trinity Street, New Amster-dam, Berbice was on Sunday night found dead in his fire-damaged home, the police said yesterday.

According to the victim’s son-in-law Cheitram Maywahlall, at about 22:50 hours he received a phone call from a neighbour who resides next door to Lindey stating that the upper flat of Lindey’s home was on fire.

As a result he called the New Amsterdam Fire Station and fire tenders responded. They went into action and extinguished the fire.

As the firemen entered the upper flat of the building they noticed Lindey’s body lying motionless in the dining hall.

Lindey was picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body of Lindey is lying at the said hospital’s mortuary.