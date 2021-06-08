Singh tells UN forum gov’t bolstering anti-corruption institutions

Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh last week told a UN forum that the Guyana Government has restarted the bolstering of institutions vital for public accountability, transparency and good governance.

According to a copy of his presentation released by his ministry, Singh on June 2nd address-ed the United Nations General Assembly Special Session on Challenges and Measures to Prevent and Combat Corruption and Strengthen International Cooperation.

He stated during his address that “Since resuming office last year, our Government has restarted the agenda to strengthen the institutions that are critical to ensuring public accountability, transparency, and good governance, building on the foundation laid during our previous tenure. That foundation includes our constitutional and legal frameworks in such areas as parliamentary oversight, independence and mandate of constitutional bodies, integrity in public office, public financial management, public procurement, and anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism.