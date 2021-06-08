Gray scores debut goal in Reggae Boyz stalemate

MIKI, Japan, CMC – Watford striker Andre Gray scored his first goal in his second appearance for Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz but it was not enough as Serbia hit back to earn a 1-1 draw here yesterday.

Playing at Miki Athletic Stadium in a friendly international, the Caribbean powerhouses led on 29 minutes through the 29-year-old United Kingdom-born Gray’s strike.

However, Monaco’s Strahinja Pavlovic came off the bench to equalise in the 61st, leaving Jamaica to settle for a stalemate.

In a game of few chances where the Serbians dominated possession, Jamaica found themselves with little to do in the first half, exhibiting a strong defensive shape to keep their opponents quiet.

However, the deadlock was broken approaching the half-hour mark when a clever buildup at the back resulted in debutant overseas-based winger Blair Turgott threading a through-ball from just beyond the half-way line into the left of the 18-yard box.

Goalkeeper Đorđe Nikolić, who plays for Basel in Switzerland, rushed off his line to collect the pass but Gray beat him to the ball, before pivoting quickly to slot in from a difficult angle from nearly 20 yards.

Even though up 1-0 at the break, Jamaica were forced to defend stoically afterwards as Serbia camped out in their half to exert sustained pressure.

And that pressure told just after the hour mark when Pavlovic, a half-time substitute for defender Sava-Arangel Čestić, put his side on level terms.

Pavlovic had his initial long-range left-footed volley blocked by a defender but his second shot from inside the area, a clinical right-footed effort, beat goalkeeper Dennis Taylor to his right.

Jamaica, currently preparing for the CONCACAF Gold Cup and the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, face Japan’s Olympic team in another friendly encounter on Saturday.