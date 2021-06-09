Driver robbed of car in Rasville ambush

Police are searching for two men who stole a car from a hire car driver after luring him to Rasville on Monday night.

The police stated that the victim was at gunpoint relieved of his silver grey Toyota 212 car PKK 1580, a cellphone and $8000 cash.

In a report, the police stated that the victim was at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) when he was approached by the men, who requested his services to be taken to West Ruimveldt.

According to the report, the suspect, who was seated in the front passenger seat, upon arrival at his destination placed a call to an unknown person, before requesting that the driver take him to the Rasville area.

As the driver stopped the car upon arrival at the location, the suspect’s accomplice approached him and placed a gun to his head and demanded that he exit the car. In fear, the victim complied.

The accomplice with the gun then made his way into the driver’s seat and the carjackers escaped.