Star witness says `Two Colours’ killed beautician

The state’s star witness on Monday said that it was Lennox Wayne, called ‘Two Colours’, who fatally shot beautician Ashmini Harriram in 2014 but the accused yesterday maintained his innocence in a sworn statement.

Wayne is likely to know his fate on Friday after a jury deliberates a verdict on the indictment levelled against him for the 2014 murder of the Lusignan beautician.

Yesterday, the prosecution closed it case against Wayne whom it says shot and killed Harriram called “Monesha,” at the Lusig-nan Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara, on the morning of July 10th, 2014.