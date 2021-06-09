Chaos in the police force

Dear Editor,
Chaos is too polite a word to describe the state of the Guyana Police Force at the moment. The Chair of the Police Service Commis-sion and other very senior officers (some retired) are in court-on the wrong side of the dock. Senior officers are in another court suing the Force itself for blocked promotions…meanwhile, serious crime seems to continue unabated. Get a grip CoP (Ag) Hoppie and Minister Benn! Time to parachute in a locum CoP from CARICOM or further afield to clean the Augean stable? Guyana expects much more from the GPF.
Sincerely,
John ‘Bill Cotton/Reform’ Mair