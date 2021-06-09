The oil money must surely now be poured into flood control

Dear Editor,

May I please take up some space within your august journal in order to make some cogent expressions regarding certain eventualities within the Guyanese diaspora? There, I’m learning how to speak ‘ da lingo ‘! Forgive the interference of a non-Guyanese (although my wife is a Berbician) but I cannot help but see the reports of the very bad flooding. Pride is a virtue sometimes but now the Guyanese administration needs to swallow it and get help from outside. The Dutch are experts at flood control. And how old are the sluices, polders, gates and others? Not to mention poor or indifferent maintenance over many years. The oil money that is going to (allegedly) flood (!) into the country must surely be directed into flood control for, not just now, but for the foreseeable future. As well as roads, crime, houses burning daily, power failures, alcohol problems etc.

Sincerely,

Peter (adopted Guyanese) Hays