Dasrat Street remains the epitome of callous disregard for citizens

Dear Editor,

Over the decades the peasants of Triumph raised the issue of moon-like craters in Dasrat Street, Triumph Front Lands. And despite much persistence, the BV/Triumph NDC and the Region 4 RDC could be least bothered with us dwelling here. As we can no longer rely on the NDC, the citizens of Triumph thought the RDC’s presence in the village would catapult interest into our wellbeing. But, led by its adept engineering team the RDC this year asphalted an already well paved road in their adjacent housing compound to service all 6 houses with 9 cars so that we the 40+ citizens must know our place! Dasrat Street remains the epitome of Guyana! Callous disregard for citizens’ well-being, constant eye-pass, wanton favouritism, misplaced priorities, and esoteric planning!

Charged with a new Regional Executive Officer, the RDC advertised a few months ago the renewal of a bridge leading to this cratered road. It appears that contract was recently awarded, as last Sunday (6th June) the contractor decided he would raise the bar by dropping off letters dated 31st May to residents to inform us that the commencement of the bridge construction would be in 7 days’ time (letter attached). Mind you no consultation by the brilliant RDC team, they know it all. The Regional Engineer and team, whose level of knowledge and experience clearly eludes and supersedes me and that of most engineers, could care less about the state of the cratered road on which traffic will now be re-routed, Dasrat Street. I share just a few photos of what moon landing is like now. It must have taken a very philosophical approach to award the building of a new bridge without repairing a fully depreciated detouring road, but like in law, precedent rules eye pass in Guyana. When the Chinese built the new East Coast highway, the Regional engineer and his team were perhaps the most outstanding students of road building, so why am I upset or even surprised? They saw long lines of cars, potholed roads, loss of down time, damaged cars, dust pollution, injured pedestrians, you name it, and it’s normalized now!

And if you think Einstein was a genius think again, E is no longer equal to MC² in Region 4. Despite the Guyana Met Office recently declaring a rainy season until August, the contractor further emphasized in his letter “The basic nature of work is to block the main trench and remove the existing bridge” and further “Because of the recent inclement weather and other unforeseen circumstances may alter the completion date”. Nothing is lost on a good contractor! Flooding = Blocking the main trench x Recent Inclement Weather². Is our flooding mainly caused by rain?

Sincerely,

M. L.