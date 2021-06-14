Man freed of causing death in Pomeroon boat collision

Tyrone Da Silva was on Wednesday discharged of the allegation of unlawfully killing Ryan De Freitas, who perished in a boat collision on the Pomeroon River back in 2016.

Counsel for the former-accused, Lachmi Dindayal, made a successful no-case submission which was upheld by trial judge Navindra Singh who then formally directed the jury to return a verdict of not guilty.

Justice Singh found that the prosecution had not presented sufficient evidence to commit the case for the jury’s consideration.

In the circumstances, he informed Da Silva that he had been discharged of the allegation.

Da Silva had been arraigned at the High Court at Suddie on a charge of manslaughter which stated that he had unlawfully killed De Freitas in August 2016.

De Freitas, 28, a father of one of Lower Pomeroon, was travelling with two other persons when their boat was hit by another vessel.

He had sustained head injuries, while his companions sustained minor injuries and were treated and discharged.

A cousin of De Freitas, Carlos, had told Stabroek News that the accident occurred shortly after 8.30 pm as De Freitas and two others were heading to Charity, Essequibo Coast.

Carlos had explained that as they were journeying in their 40 HP speedboat, another boat driver, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, crashed into the vessel.

Carlos had added that the boat that crashed into the vessel also did not have any light, which he suggested also contributed to the crash.

The man who was piloting the boat, which crashed into De Freitas’ vessel, was heading home with his wife. They did not sustain any injury.

According to Carlos, De Freitas appeared to have died as a result of head injuries.

Following investigations, Da Silva was arrested and charged.

The state’s case was presented by Prosecutor Tiffini Lyken.