Matthews hits ton as West Indies Women continue preparations

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Hayley Matthews Saturday scored a brilliant century to help Chinelle Henry’s XI defeat Aaliyah Alleyne’s XI by seven wickets at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Opener Matthews, who appears to be peaking at the right time in the West Indies Women’s high-performance camp, made 106 off 110 balls.

Henry’s XI won the toss and elected to bowl first. Alleyne’s XI scored 103 all out in 40.1 overs. Henry’s XI was then given a revised target of 210 to score off 50 overs, which they reached off 43.3 overs thanks to Matthews who struck 11 fours on her way to triple figures.

However with victory in sight she was caught behind off Anisa Mohammed.

Speaking to CWI Media after, Matthews said:

“I’m really happy. We’ve working really hard in camp over the last few weeks and it’s finally good to be able to see some results… and hopefully I can carry this form forward into any international matches we may have in the coming months.

Bowling for Alleyne’s XI, left-arm orthodox Steffie Soogrim finished with 2-22 from five overs, followed by right-arm off-spinner Sheneta Grimmond with 2-25 from six overs.

Earlier after being sent into bat first, Alleyne’s XI never got their scoring off the ground.

Newcomer, teenager Zaida James, was the sole batter to cross 20 making a patient 22 off 89 deliveries before she was run out. Shakera Selman was next best with 15 off 39 while Japhina Joseph scored 14 off 39.

Right-arm medium pacer Cherry Ann Fraser was the pick of Henry’s bowlers, finishing with figures of 3-19 from five overs while Shamilia Connell backed up with her experience and pace finishing with 2-20 from 6.1 overs.

The Intra Squad match was set using a format where all the players got a chance to bat, bowl and field, as a gauge of applying the skills practiced in the nets in a match simulation. This is the fourth practice match since the start of the camp in May. The players live and train in a bio-secure bubble in Antigua as they prepare for a return to international cricket.