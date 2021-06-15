Pensioner robbed in Main St attack

A pensioner was robbed and held at gunpoint last Tuesday along Main Street.

The victim, Lennox Rutherford, 70, was walking home around 12.35 pm when he felt someone grab his bag.

Upon turning around, the man said that the suspect pointed a gun at him before returning to his accomplice, who was waiting on a motorcycle.

Rutherford, who is a contractor by trade but is presently unemployed, said he lost his glasses, a measuring tape, blue prints and several important documents which were in the bag.

The man said that he was surprised at being robbed and added that no one was around at the time given the overcast weather.

The attack was reported to the Brickdam Police Station.