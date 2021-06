Winston Bentham, a long serving member of many capacities of the Guyana Amateur Weightlifting Association (GAWA) will be laid to rest today.

The 88-year-old, who passed away from COVID-19 on June 4, was a former vice president, national coach and referee in the iron sport. He was also a recipient of the Medal of Service for his contribution to sports.

The highlight of his achievement was winning a silver medal for Guyana at the World Masters Weightlifting Championship in 1996 in Canada.