Judge upholds $20m libel ruling against Jagdeo

Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo was unsuccessful in his application to set aside the $20M default judgment he had been ordered to pay former government minister Annette Ferguson who had sued him for libel.

Justice Sandra Kurtzious in a ruling this afternoon said among other things that Jagdeo presented no evidence to satisfy the Court that his application should be granted, while noting that his defence has no prospect of success.

She said, too, that the reasons he proffered for the delay in filing his defence were all unreasonable.

Affirming her earlier ruling ordering him to pay Ferguson $20M, the Vice-President has also been ordered to pay Ferguson $75,000 in court costs.