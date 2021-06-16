Patterson removed as Public Accounts Chair

The National Assembly has removed APNU+AFC MP David Patterson as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) following the passage by majority of a motion laid by Minister of Governance and Parliamentary Affairs Gail Teixeira.

The motion which was debated in the wee hours of Tuesday was supported by 34 members of the House: all 33 members of the governing PPP/C and Deputy Speaker Lenox Shuman who represents the three-party joinder list. Thirty-one members of the main opposition voted against.

The debate which began just after midnight was preceded by a ruling by Speaker Manzoor Nadir that it did not violate Standing Order 26 (2) which prohibits the consideration of matters which are sub judice.