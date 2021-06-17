Four homeless after BV blaze

Four persons are now homeless after their two-storey wooden house at Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara was completely destroyed by a fire of an unknown origin yesterday morning.

The owner of the house, John Boucher, 67, of Lot 95 Canterbury Walk, was asleep when the fire started.

The police in a release said that the family had retired to bed around 10 pm on Tuesday. However, at about 12.45 am yesterday the victim’s son began smelling smoke and upon checking saw smoke emanating from the lower flat of the building. The man raised an alarm and the fire service was contacted.