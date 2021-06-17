Ministry signs $1.2b in contracts for Lusignan Prison

The Ministry of Home Affairs yesterday signed contracts worth an estimated $1.2b for the reconstruction of the Lusignan Prison Lots 1-3.

According to a release from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the contract awardees are Mohamed’s Enterprise, M&P Investment in a joint venture with Construtora Cobra Eireli, and Nabi Construction Inc.

Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn said that the signing ceremony will aid in the successful rehabilitation and education of offenders, and enhance the prison system so as to ensure offenders are not a risk to public security and safety.

Signing on behalf of the Ministry was Permanent Secretary, Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas.

The Lusignan Prison has seen frequent upheavals among inmates over conditions and other matters.

This photo shows the contract awardees and ministry officials