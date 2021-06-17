Sabotage seen behind intensified Letter Kenny, Whim flooding – ministry

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha yesterday condemned what he called acts of sabotage of the flood control embankment in the backlands at Letter Kenny, exacerbating flooding in agricultural areas along the Corentyne Coast.

In a statement from the Agriculture Ministry, the Minister called for an immediate investigation following reports of damage to the structure, which increased flooding at Letter Kenny and Whim.

The statement said that residents of the already flood-stricken villages reached out to the Minister and senior officials of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) claiming that persons had tampered with the structure. This eventually resulted in the development of severe breaches in sections of the structure, which later collapsed, resulting in floodwaters from the savannahs surging into agricultural areas.